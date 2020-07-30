Point View Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 11.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,513 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 480,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,053,000 after buying an additional 168,493 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $8,930,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 96,407 shares during the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.61. 51,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,289,043. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average is $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. DXC Technology Co has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 27.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

