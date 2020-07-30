Point View Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,370 shares during the quarter. Hanesbrands makes up approximately 0.9% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hanesbrands by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

Shares of HBI stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,889,643. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.54.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 50.63%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

