Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,043 Shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 316,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,005,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 764,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,667,000 after acquiring an additional 592,779 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $3,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH traded down $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $55.82. 1,517,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cardinal Health Inc has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 69.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.486 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.74%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.