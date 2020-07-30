Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,161 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Metlife by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,566,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981,846 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Metlife by 9.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,512 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Metlife by 6,405.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,749,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,928 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Metlife by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,708,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its stake in Metlife by 578.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,484,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 12.37%. Metlife’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Metlife from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Metlife from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

