Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 0.9% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.57.

Shares of GS traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.33. 2,365,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,816,155. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52 week low of $130.85 and a 52 week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.