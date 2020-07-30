Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 192 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 46.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,360,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,940,000 after purchasing an additional 85,623 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $225,000. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AZN shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, May 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

AZN stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,605,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,663,632. The company has a market capitalization of $151.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.07, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca plc has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

