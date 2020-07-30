Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 210 Shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,495,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NESTLE S A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,775,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,021,000 after buying an additional 53,788 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the first quarter valued at $3,815,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $3,733,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 850,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,628,000 after acquiring an additional 31,322 shares during the period. 1.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NESTLE S A/S stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $121.70. 159,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. NESTLE S A/S has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $121.75. The stock has a market cap of $350.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.21.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NESTLE S A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

