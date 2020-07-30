Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 309 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,904 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 78.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,498 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 16.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,881 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $486,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $305,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,139,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,159 shares of company stock worth $50,267,369 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

NYSE:CI traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.35. 66,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,839,687. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.20. Cigna Corp has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $224.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

