Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 413 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 30,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 49,936 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 314,807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,402,000 after acquiring an additional 34,103 shares in the last quarter. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.73. 292,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,175,059. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average is $45.40.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

