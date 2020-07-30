Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 510 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARW. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.75. 15,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,164. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.19 and a 200-day moving average of $66.76. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $85.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Arrow Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $566,244.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,102.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $603,210.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,167.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

