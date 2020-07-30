Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 711 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises 1.4% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 34,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 7,379 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,291,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,764,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $171.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. William Blair raised Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

DE stock traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.89. The company had a trading volume of 49,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,005. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.27. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

