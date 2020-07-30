Point View Wealth Management Inc. Sells 821 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,369 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,965,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $446,977,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.97.

BK traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.72. 168,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,635,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.71. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

In other news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

