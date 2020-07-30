Point View Wealth Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK)

Point View Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Carnival plc (NYSE:CUK) by 32.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,322 shares during the quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 210.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

CUK traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.83. The stock had a trading volume of 112,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,534. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.90. Carnival plc has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.11.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($1.78). Carnival had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $700.00 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUK shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Carnival in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carnival from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Carnival in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

