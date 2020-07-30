Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-6.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.65-6.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.10 billion.Polaris Industries also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 6.40-6.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PII traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.93. 16,241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,895. Polaris Industries has a one year low of $37.35 and a one year high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day moving average is $80.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -113.80 and a beta of 2.13.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Polaris Industries had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Industries will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Polaris Industries from $67.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris Industries from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.38.

In other Polaris Industries news, SVP Christopher Musso sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,865. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

