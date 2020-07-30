PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,300 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($18.46) to GBX 1,300 ($16.00) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PPH. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.54) to GBX 1,700 ($20.92) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PPHE Hotel Group to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($17.23) to GBX 1,150 ($14.15) in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,383.33 ($17.02).

LON:PPH traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,065 ($13.11). 10,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,453. The company has a market capitalization of $452.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.39. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12 month low of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,160 ($26.58). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,138.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,392.42.

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

