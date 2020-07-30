PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) Stake Raised by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 400.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,401 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in PPL were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in PPL in the 2nd quarter worth about $730,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 279,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after buying an additional 18,212 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of PPL by 27.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 91,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 19,850 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of PPL by 65.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 96,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after buying an additional 38,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,546,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,173,000 after acquiring an additional 179,319 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,139,676. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.48. The company has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Corp has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.56.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Barclays lowered PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.