Premier Foods’ (PFD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Premier Foods (LON:PFD) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Premier Foods in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Premier Foods stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 90 ($1.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,664,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,448. Premier Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 96.21 ($1.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 72.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.77. The company has a market cap of $764.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.