Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PHP. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.09) target price (up from GBX 168 ($2.07)) on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank cut Primary Health Properties to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 155 ($1.91) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Primary Health Properties to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 165 ($2.03) to GBX 179 ($2.20) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a restricted rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Primary Health Properties presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 170.67 ($2.10).

Shares of LON PHP traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.05) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 155 ($1.91). The stock had a trading volume of 5,521,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,202. Primary Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 167.60 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.11 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 154.38. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

In other news, insider Steven Owen bought 7,992 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.97) per share, with a total value of £12,787.20 ($15,736.16). Also, insider Harry Abraham Hyman bought 363 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 155 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £562.65 ($692.41). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,234.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

