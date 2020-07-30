Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) is Chicago Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 593,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Progressive accounts for approximately 2.8% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Progressive worth $47,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 411,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 47,262 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 700.4% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $466,685,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Progressive by 190.4% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Progressive from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Progressive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Progressive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.15.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $88.49. 128,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,354. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.50. Progressive Corp has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $90.72. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $252,527.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,063 shares in the company, valued at $598,758.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,823 shares of company stock worth $5,187,221. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

