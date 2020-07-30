Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

Shares of PROV opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.65. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $22.99. The firm has a market cap of $86.26 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

