PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.28-2.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.415-1.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion.PTC also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.28-$2.35 EPS.

PTC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on PTC from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut PTC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.73.

PTC stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,276. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.58. PTC has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $89.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $352.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. PTC had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 15.35%. PTC’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $1,005,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,238,805.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

