PUBLISH Price Hits $0.0063 (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One PUBLISH token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges including Hanbitco and DragonEX. PUBLISH has a market cap of $1.57 million and $301,236.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded up 37.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009069 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.45 or 0.01935958 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00178595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00067192 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00106888 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and Hanbitco. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PUBLISH using one of the exchanges listed above.

