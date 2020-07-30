PumaPay (PMA) Trading 105.4% Higher This Week

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 71.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 30th. One PumaPay token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Coinall, CoinExchange and IDEX. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and $1.02 million worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PumaPay has traded up 105.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00039612 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $562.02 or 0.05102118 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002261 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00052464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00029923 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00013386 BTC.

About PumaPay

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a token. It launched on March 22nd, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,476,422,231 tokens. The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io

Buying and Selling PumaPay

PumaPay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bittrex, CoinBene, Upbit, IDEX and Coinall. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

