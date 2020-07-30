Puzo Michael J Has $1 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Puzo Michael J lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the quarter. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 62,020,810 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,227,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,623 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,138,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,980,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,170,763 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,435,306,000 after buying an additional 3,205,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,099,001,000 after buying an additional 2,394,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,268,965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $620,301,000 after buying an additional 636,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EOG. Standpoint Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.84.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.75. 79,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,575,795. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $89.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

