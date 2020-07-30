Puzo Michael J Increases Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Puzo Michael J grew its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises about 1.5% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 17.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 268,896 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,469,000 after buying an additional 40,759 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 33.8% during the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 19,647 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in CVS Health by 10.3% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 895,029 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,216,000 after purchasing an additional 83,635 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP raised its position in CVS Health by 3,245.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,370,762 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.14 per share, with a total value of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.33. The stock had a trading volume of 179,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,168,432. The stock has a market cap of $84.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.59. CVS Health Corp has a 52-week low of $52.04 and a 52-week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $66.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.35.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.