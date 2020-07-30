Puzo Michael J Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Puzo Michael J increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,229 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $260,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 174,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,871 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,684,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total value of $3,035,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,823 shares of company stock valued at $41,187,284 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $8.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.73. The stock had a trading volume of 106,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,676. The firm has a market cap of $291.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $315.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.46.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.