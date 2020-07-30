Puzo Michael J Invests $4.48 Million in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Puzo Michael J bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 72,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,000. Raytheon Technologies comprises about 1.7% of Puzo Michael J’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.68. 349,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,682,379. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $93.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

