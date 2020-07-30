Puzo Michael J Purchases Shares of 4,568 Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Puzo Michael J purchased a new stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 9.2% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 15,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 439.9% during the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 17,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 30.5% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,454 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 130,822 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,313 shares of company stock valued at $28,847,939 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Zacks Investment Research raised Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Nike from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $96.58. The stock had a trading volume of 114,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,182,356. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $151.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.16.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

