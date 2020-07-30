QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Releases Earnings Results

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $69.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.81 million.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. QCR has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $476.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Get QCR alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. QCR’s payout ratio is 6.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on QCRH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In other QCR news, Director James M. Field acquired 1,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.76 per share, for a total transaction of $50,245.60. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.