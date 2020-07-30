Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Q2 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.90-1.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $925-955 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $802.77 million.Qorvo also updated its Q2 guidance to approx $1.90 EPS.

QRVO stock traded up $14.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.67. 189,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,945. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.75 and its 200 day moving average is $100.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Qorvo from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Charter Equity reissued a buy rating on shares of Qorvo in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Qorvo from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.36.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $153,423.84. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $226,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,786.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,446 over the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

