Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.37 EPS

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Qorvo updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.90-1.90 EPS and its Q2 guidance to approx $1.90 EPS.

NASDAQ QRVO traded up $12.47 on Thursday, reaching $127.75. 3,943,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,945. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.41. Qorvo has a fifty-two week low of $67.54 and a fifty-two week high of $122.37.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $112,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total transaction of $205,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,877 shares of company stock valued at $3,409,446 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Qorvo from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Qorvo from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Qorvo from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.36.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

