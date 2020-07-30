QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Price Target Increased to $76.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.41.

Shares of NYSE QTS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.11. The stock had a trading volume of 21,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,206. QTS Realty Trust has a one year low of $42.64 and a one year high of $71.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -229.44 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.45.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 1.88%. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 241,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $15,753,791.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,890.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

