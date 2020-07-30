QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 493.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.7% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.18.

Shares of QCOM traded up $13.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,976. The firm has a market cap of $119.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.44.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

