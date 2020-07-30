QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Point View Wealth Management Inc.

Point View Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,009 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.0% of Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Point View Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 109.6% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 503 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 493.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 487 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Mollenkopf sold 219,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $20,523,809.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,815 shares of company stock worth $21,622,429. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded up $13.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,976. The company has a market cap of $119.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.44. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.55.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

