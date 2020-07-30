Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Trading 3.7% Higher

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.98 and last traded at $32.74, 6,940 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 175,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.58.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $940.46 million, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 70.51% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. On average, research analysts predict that Quanterix Corp will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark T. Roskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $86,470.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,895 shares of company stock worth $1,753,384 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 16.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 274,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 38,357 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,693,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Quanterix by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 45,090 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Quanterix by 18.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Quanterix by 20.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Simoa HD-1 instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

