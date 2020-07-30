Quartix (LON:QTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Quartix Holdings PLC (LON:QTX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 7.52 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

QTX stock remained flat at $GBX 342 ($4.21) during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 93,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 323.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 334.36. The firm has a market cap of $164.01 million and a PE ratio of 30.27. Quartix Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and a one year high of GBX 450 ($5.54). The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Get Quartix alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a GBX 3.37 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Quartix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.62%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quartix in a research note on Tuesday. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Quartix in a research note on Tuesday.

About Quartix

Quartix Holdings plc designs, develops, markets, and delivers vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the Republic of Ireland, and the United States. It offers vehicle tracking devices, software, and services that provide real time vehicle tracking; timesheet reports; driving style reports; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; fleet management; geofence that sends alerts when rules are broken; and customized tracking solutions and services.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.