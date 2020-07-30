R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 226 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,340,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 67,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.51. The company had a trading volume of 85,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716,253. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.12 and its 200-day moving average is $152.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.