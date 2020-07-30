Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,730 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,730 ($21.29) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,595 ($31.93) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,425 ($29.84)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Monday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,470 ($18.09) to GBX 1,550 ($19.07) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,982.50 ($24.40).

Shares of LON RAT traded up GBX 166 ($2.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,682 ($20.70). 114,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,085. Rathbone Brothers has a 1-year low of GBX 13.88 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,470 ($30.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,465.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,590.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.31) per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.74%.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

