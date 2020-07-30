Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Announces Earnings Results

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.11. The company had a trading volume of 38,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,724. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.38. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Raymond James from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.71.

In related news, VP Jeffrey P. Julien sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $746,457.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,865.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President John C. Jr. Carson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $825,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 46,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,814,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,400 shares of company stock worth $1,673,420. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

