RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 24th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st.

RBB Bancorp has a payout ratio of 18.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.7%.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $258.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.95.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 397,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,726,766.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 16,000 shares of company stock worth $196,110 over the last ninety days. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.