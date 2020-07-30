RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million.

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $13.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $258.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBB. BidaskClub lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

In related news, Director James Kao purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 397,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,726,766.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $196,110. 20.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

