Real Estate Management Services LLC Decreases Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Real Estate Management Services LLC cut its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,100 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International accounts for about 2.1% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGM. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $74,514,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,950,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 871.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,711 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 751.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,399,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth approximately $17,653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America cut MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,842,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,322,500. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.19. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.99.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.