Real Estate Management Services LLC Grows Holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 342.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,975 shares during the period. Healthcare Trust Of America comprises 5.5% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Healthcare Trust Of America worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 3.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 116,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 31.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 27,652 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 10.7% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 63.0% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on HTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Shares of NYSE HTA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.79. 88,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,059. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a one year low of $20.61 and a one year high of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.83%.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Milligan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 170,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,535. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.