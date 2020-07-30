Real Estate Management Services LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Real Estate Management Services LLC cut its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 327,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 168,700 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group comprises approximately 3.8% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Brixmor Property Group worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 42,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.76. 105,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,454. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $282.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

