Real Estate Management Services LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

Real Estate Management Services LLC grew its stake in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the quarter. Vereit accounts for 5.9% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vereit were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VER. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Vereit by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 116,009,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,288,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109,227 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vereit by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,064,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,584,000 after purchasing an additional 26,760,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vereit by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,456,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,288 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Vereit by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 25,913,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vereit by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,342,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,282 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vereit alerts:

VER has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Vereit from $9.50 to $5.80 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Vereit in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.75 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.79.

Vereit stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.58. 454,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,081,222. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. Vereit Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Vereit had a negative net margin of 23.19% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $299.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vereit Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is 44.93%.

Vereit Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for Vereit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vereit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.