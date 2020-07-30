Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Price Target Increased to GBX 9,000 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,000 ($98.45) to GBX 9,000 ($110.76) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RB. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,600 ($81.22) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,400 ($103.37) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($78.76) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($98.45) to GBX 9,000 ($110.76) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 8,300 ($102.14) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,614.21 ($93.70).

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

LON:RB traded up GBX 160 ($1.97) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 7,960 ($97.96). The stock had a trading volume of 1,057,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 7,400 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,611.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion and a PE ratio of -15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 73.44 ($0.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($100.80).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 73 ($0.90) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.06%.

In other news, insider Nicandro Durante bought 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6,884 ($84.72) per share, for a total transaction of £11,358.60 ($13,978.10).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.