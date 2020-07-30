Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 10.36%.

Shares of RRBI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.20. The company had a trading volume of 142 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,366. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $29.90 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $301.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $43.80.

In related news, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 5,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.07 per share, with a total value of $213,263.71. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

RRBI has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upgraded Red River Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

