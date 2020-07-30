RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RNR. Citigroup lowered their price target on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $190.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.43.

RNR traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.14. 9,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $202.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.53.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.38. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

