Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $169.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $24.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Renasant has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RNST. BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other news, Director Richard Heyer purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $49,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,294.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director R Rick Hart sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $98,244.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,517.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

