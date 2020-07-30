Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 16.20%.

Shares of ROIC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 41,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,806. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.32. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $19.18.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROIC. ValuEngine cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Retail Opportunity Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

